Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.