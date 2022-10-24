Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,470 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Bath & Body Works worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

