Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $16.48 on Friday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.68, a P/E/G ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock valued at $39,650,954. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vertex by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

