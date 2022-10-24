Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.19-0.22 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Varonis Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 58.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

