Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $991,626.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,532.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 147.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,446 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

