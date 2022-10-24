UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.