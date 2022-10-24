Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

