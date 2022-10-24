Truist Financial Trims Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price to $237.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $252.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.79.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.09. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.