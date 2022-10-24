Trex (TREX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $44.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $12,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 184,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

