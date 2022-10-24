Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,597 shares of company stock worth $606,337. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 48.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

