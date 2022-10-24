Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.