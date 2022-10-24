State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 366.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of State Street by 325.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

