Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after buying an additional 278,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT opened at $57.50 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

