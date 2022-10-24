Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 163,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

