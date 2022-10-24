SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,029 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,029 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

