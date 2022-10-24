SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $11.87-12.24 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $243.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.36.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.13.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

