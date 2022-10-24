Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.