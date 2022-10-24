Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $184.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.76. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

