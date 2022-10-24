Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA opened at $184.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.76. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Saia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.