Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $920.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

