Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $468.80 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,685 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $468,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

