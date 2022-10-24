Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after purchasing an additional 327,463 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

