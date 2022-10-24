Rio2 Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio2 in a report released on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fundamental Research cut Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Rio2 Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

