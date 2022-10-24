Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

D opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

