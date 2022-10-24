Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.43.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.