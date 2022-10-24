Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.35-$3.55 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEG stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,180,000 after buying an additional 432,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after buying an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,647,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

