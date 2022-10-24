ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 237,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

