ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. CWM LLC increased its position in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of SMTC opened at $26.41 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

