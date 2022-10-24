ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

