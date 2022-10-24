ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $264,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,188,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,627,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,263,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

