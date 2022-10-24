ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,881,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,154,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,614,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,653,689. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Shares of SWAV opened at $271.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

