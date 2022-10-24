ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 265,391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,391 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $89,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

