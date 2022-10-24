ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,815 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $31,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $12,260,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

