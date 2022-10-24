ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.