ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE APO opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.