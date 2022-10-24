ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $842.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.02.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $17.39 EPS.

About Alleghany

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.