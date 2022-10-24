ProShare Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

