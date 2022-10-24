ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $6,849,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 531.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 296.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

