Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $167.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.96. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $214.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

