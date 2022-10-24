Profund Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 116,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.