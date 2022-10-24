Profund Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE COO opened at $257.44 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $435.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

