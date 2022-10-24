Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

