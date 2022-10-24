Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,247,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

