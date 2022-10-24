Profund Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 29.9 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

