Profund Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent Trading Up 5.9 %

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

