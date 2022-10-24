Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after buying an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

IBTX stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

