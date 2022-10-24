PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $61.76 on Monday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

