PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PriceSmart Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $61.76 on Monday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
