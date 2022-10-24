PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 127.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.