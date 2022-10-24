Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $9.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.38.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

