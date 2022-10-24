NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
