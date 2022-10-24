M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $173.42. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $52,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

